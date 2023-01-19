United States | A Wärtsilä employee is suspected of killing his colleague with a stick, US media reports

According to the police report, the suspected employee would have hit his colleague several times with a stick. The police found the victim lying in a pool of blood. The suspect fled the scene after the murder, but the police caught him later.

FINNISH A dead man has been found on the premises of the engineering company Wärtsilä in Florida in the United States on Wednesday, US media reports Miami Herald and WPLG Local 10. According to the police, the person who died is a local employee of Wärtsilä in the city of Hollywood, Florida.

The death is being investigated as a homicide. The police suspect that another employee of the company killed the man found in the warehouse of the engineering company.

The man was found dead in the warehouse on Wednesday morning at around seven o’clock local time, when the police were alerted to a “suspicious incident” at the company’s premises, reports the Miami Herald.

According to the police report, the suspect hit the victim several times with a stick. Police found the victim lying in a pool of blood with an injury to the head. The suspect fled the scene after the act, but the police arrested him later. According to the media, the suspect admitted the act.

Of the judge the 31-year-old suspect in the case is scheduled to be questioned on Thursday, WPLG Local 10 reports.

According to the media, the company has expressed its condolences to the victim’s relatives and confirmed that the police are investigating the case.

The engineering company’s warehouses are located near the Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport.