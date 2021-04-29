United States A video of the elephant hunt of the leader of the National Rifle Association infuriates the United States

NRA leader Wayne LaPierre is shooting a video of an endangered savannah elephant in Botswana many times.

Stateside is angry at the video of the elephant hunt of the head of the National Rifle Association NRA, reports the news agency AFP.

About the Rifle Association Director Wayne from LaPierre has made public a video in which he shoots many times the endangered savannah elephant in Botswana.

The video, filmed in 2013, was first released by U.S. media outlets The New Yorker and The Trace on Tuesday. A video of LaPierre and his wife’s elephant hunt had been filmed in a Rifle Association documentary that never appeared.

The Guardian According to the magazine, LaPierre has been proud of his hunting skills, but in the video, he shoots a sore elephant awkwardly many times from close range. Eventually, another hunter is ordered to shoot the elephant.

Animal welfare organizations have deplored the activities of hunters and the suffering inflicted on the animal. Elephant hunting was not illegal in Botswana at the time, but hunting has since been restricted.

In Africa, the forest elephant is classified as extremely endangered and the savannah elephant as extremely endangered. Botswana is home to the world’s largest elephant population, over 130,000 elephants.

The Rifle Association has been in trouble lately. It applied for debt restructuring early in the year. The organization is accused of channeling tens of millions of dollars into management’s inner circle.