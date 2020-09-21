It is a very symbolic day for New York (United States), which is recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic after having paid a high price: more than 32,000 dead, more than in all of France. So it’s a great day even if back to school does not concern everyone. Monday September 21, only kindergartens will return to school. For primary and secondary, it will take ten days: not before October 1. In question: many teachers to demonstrate and say that they were not ready to receive their students, for lack of equipment. In particular, there is a lack of ventilation in the classes.

This reopening serves as a test, because the New York academy is the largest in all of the United States with more than a million students. It also shows that the country is reopening its classrooms, but at uneven pace. There are states where the school has reopened normally, others where it is still completely closed. This is the case in California or in the capital Washington. This shows that for lack of a course at the White House, in this federal country, each state does what it wants, says the journalist from France Televisions, Loïc de La Mornais.

