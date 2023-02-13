United States | A van crashed into several people in New York, eight were injured

The driver is suspected of trying to flee the scene. He has been arrested.

13.2. 21:14

Big size van crashed into several pedestrians in the Brooklyn borough of New York on Monday. The news agencies Reuters and AP report on the matter, among others.

The car driver ran into pedestrians while trying to escape from the police. Police were eventually able to stop the vehicle, New York City police told local media.

NBC News reported, citing official sources, that at least six people were injured. The condition of the two injured is serious.

Councilor Justin Brannan told the NY1 channel, according to Reuters, that “the incident seemed accidental, but the action was obviously intentional.”

“The driver knew what he was doing, he knew he was going to hit people,” Brannan said, adding that during the arrest, the driver had yelled at police that he “wanted to die.”

The police are still investigating the details of the incident.

Reuters According to the report, the incident occurred on the same day that a federal jury will decide whether to convict an Uzbek man who deliberately drove a truck into the deaths of eight cyclists in Manhattan in 2017 Sayfullo Saipov to death for his terrorist act.

In addition to the eight deaths, eleven people were seriously injured in Saipov’s planned overrun.

He was arrested immediately after the attack. Saipov was charged with eight murders, attempted murder and expressing support for the terrorist organization ISIS. Isis claimed responsibility for the attack shortly after the incident.