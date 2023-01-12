United States | A US veteran who had been detained for a year was released from prison in Russia

Navy veteran Taylor Dudley was detained in Russia for just under a year. According to the United States, the detention was not illegal.

of the United States a Navy veteran Taylor Dudley was released on Thursday after being imprisoned in Russia for a year.

Tells about Dudley’s release CNN channel. At the request of this family, the arrest and negotiations have not previously been widely reported to the public.

Dudley, a 35-year-old from Michigan, was arrested by the Russian border guard in April of last year when he crossed the border from Poland to the Russian ex-slave Kaliningrad for an unknown reason. Before crossing the border, Dudley had been to a music festival in Poland.

The US government has not called Dudley’s detention illegal, arbitrary or discriminatory.

Negotiations the release was led by the former governor of the state of New Mexico Bill Richardson and the organization he founded, The Richardson Center for Global Engagement. Richardson has long worked for the release of American citizens imprisoned abroad. The organization played a key role in, among other things, a wrongfully imprisoned former marine by Trevor Reed in liberation from Russia last year.

The organization’s vice president Mickey Bergman according to Dudley’s release, there was no prisoner exchange, but Richardson says that he approached the Russian authorities about Dudley, Reed and by Brittney Griner and by Paul Whelan in connection with the negotiations for liberation.

Griner and Reed have since been released, but Whelan is still in captivity in Russia. According to Richardson, negotiations are still conducted diligently and not only in highly publicized cases.

“There are many low-profile Americans in the world who also deserve freedom,” said Richardson.

Dudley was released to Poland at the Bagrationovsk-Bezledy border crossing.

The US Embassy and several organizations also participated in the arrangements for the release.