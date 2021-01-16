The American federal authorities carried out, on Saturday January 16, their thirteenth and last execution in six months, reports the New York Times (in English). Dustin Higgs, a 48-year-old black man, received a lethal injection in the federal penitentiary in Terre-Haute, Indiana. He was pronounced dead at 1:23 a.m., the American daily said, citing a statement from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

In January 1996, Dusting Higgs invited two friends and three young women to his apartment near Washington. One of the latter having refused his advances, he had offered to drive them home but had stopped in an isolated Federal Reserve. According to the Ministry of Justice, he then ordered one of his friends to shoot the three women.

Dusting Higgs was sentenced in 2000 to the death penalty for kidnapping and murder. The author of the shots was sentenced to life imprisonment. “It is arbitrary and unfair to punish Dusting Higgs more than the killer”, estimated his lawyer Shawn Nolan in a request for clemency addressed to Donald Trump. As in other cases, the Republican president, a fervent defender of the death penalty, had not followed up.

On the contrary, his administration fought in court to be able to carry out the execution before he left the White House on January 20. A court had indeed granted a reprieve to Dustin Higgs on Tuesday, January 12, because the convict had contracted Covid-19 and was likely to suffer more at the time of the injection of pentobarbital. The Ministry of Justice had nevertheless immediately appealed and won the case. A final appeal, which concerned questions of jurisdiction, was rejected by the Supreme Court. The highest court in the country, profoundly overhauled by Donald Trump, now has six out of nine conservative judges. She has systematically given the green light to federal executions since the summer of 2019.

The Trump administration resumed this practice in July, suspended for 17 years, while at the same time states postponed all executions to avoid spreading the virus. “There have never been so many federal executions in such a short period of time”, notes Richard Dunham, director of the Information Center on the Death Penalty. “The maximum number of civilians executed by federal authorities was 16 [sur l’année] 1896 “, against thirteen in six months under Donald Trump. “Historically, presidents at the end of their mandate have focused on pardons and commutation of sentences”, emphasizes Richard Dunham. Before the billionaire, no incumbent president “only exercised his discretion to kill people rather than to spare them.”