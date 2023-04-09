United States | A teacher was fired after making students write their own obituaries and think about mass shootings

When writing the obituary, he asked the students to think about what they would do differently in their lives if they died in a day.

Stateside A teacher of teenagers in Florida has been fired after having students write obituaries about themselves before practicing a school shooting scenario.

According to the statement of the school authorities seen by the local media, the reason behind the firings was an inappropriate task related to school violence.

The teacher tells to Fox’s local channel, that his intention was to make the future training situation part of a psychology lesson at a school in Orlando. When writing the obituary, he asked the students to think about what they would do differently in their lives if they died in a day.

The teacher says that he emphasized in connection with the assignment that the purpose was not to cause the students to feel bad, but to make them think about what is important in life. He had also asked the students to think about the reasons why there are so many mass shootings in the United States and to think about ways to reduce them.

Some students had complained about the assignment. However, the teacher does not feel that he did anything wrong and says that he would do the same thing again.

“If you can’t tell (students) the truth, what’s really going on in this environment?” he wonders in an interview.

The teacher tells Fox she plans to appeal her firing.

One One of the deadliest mass shootings in US history happened in Orlando, when a gunman killed 49 people in a nightclub in June 2016.

A school shooting a few hours away in Parkland killed 17 people in 2018.