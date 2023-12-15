One of the highest seasons in terms of trip across the United States It's Christmas time. However, Americans need to be alert to the weather conditions, It is common that during the last days of the year there are delays due to the winter weather, and in the next few days a storm that could hit 20 states it will be a problem.

Like every year, starting in the second half of December, trips will begin to celebrate Christmas in the company of the family. However, the Fox Forecast Center is warning that a Powerful storm could affect travel plans of millions of people.

This Meteorological phenomenon It is advancing towards the east and will reach the coast this weekend, presenting its havoc until the first days of next week, threatening heavy rains and winds.

The storm's impacts are forecast to vary as it moves along the Interstate 95 corridor, where a significant drop is expected rain, from Florida to New England.

According to weather experts, the plains of Texas and the Midwest will see significant rainfall this week. The situation will generate a low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico that will carry the rains in Florida and parts of the southeast, where flooding and strong winds are expected.

The low pressure system will then move across Florida and stay inland before heading toward the coast early next week, so residents should be alert for heavy rain, dangerous flooding and gusty winds.

It is estimated that wind gusts of between 40 and 45 miles per hour, that is, a maximum of 75 kilometers per hour, will be recorded in the most affected areas, especially in the southeast and mid-Atlantic. In parts of the Carolinas, Georgia and Florida Panhandle Between 3 and 5 inches of rain, a maximum of 12 centimeters, could accumulate by Monday.

Snow is also expected in the United States in the coming days

The forecasts also indicate that the storm system will cause the snow fall in the Rocky Mountains. Based on estimates of the path the cold air will follow, climatologists are considering the possibility that it will become trapped as it moves north of the country, which could cause snow in parts of the Northeast and northern New England.

For many this could be good news waiting for a snowy landscape for Christmas. However, it must be taken into account that at the region's airports, rain, wind and snow chances will cause delays in departures.

The highest parts will register snowfall.

The rains expected in the northeastin major cities such as Washington, DC, Philadelphia, New York and Boston, could turn to snow, but only in the highest parts of the Appalachians and northern New England.

It is important to know the notices from the authorities to know if there are conditions for traveling, especially on the road, and take all the necessary precautions.