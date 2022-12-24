United States | A sports journalist had to report on a snowstorm and it became a social hit

Iowan sports reporter for TV channel KWWL Mark Woodley got out of his comfort zone. Normally, he covers high school and college teams in Iowa, but on Thursday, he was reporting on the blizzard that is plaguing the United States.

During the day, Woodley made a total of 14 reports, from which he has now compiled a video that has become a viral hit. Tells about it The Washington Post.

“I feel the same now as I did eight minutes ago when you asked me the same question,” Woodley begins the report.

“I usually do sports stuff, now everything is cancelled, so what better time to ask a sports guy to come out [raportoimaan] five hours earlier than he normally wakes up, to stand in the wind and snow and cold and be telling others not to do the same.”

Woodley continues: “Tune in [tälle taajuudelle] for the next few hours to watch me get angrier and angrier.”

In the end, Woodley figures that someone at the TV station has purposely asked him to report extra hours.

“Someone wants to torture me,” Woodley says while reporting from the side of the street.

The video has already been viewed 6.8 million times on Twitter.

Woodley emphasizes to The Washington Post that his goal is not to make fun of the weather, where several people have also died. He hopes his reports will keep many people indoors. However, the warnings did not end up in the video summary.

“The storm is a serious matter and there was no place for humor, but it’s just not normal for me. I worked after three hours of sleep and that made me maybe a little more cranky than usual. That’s why I decided to make this fun. Maybe that way people will pay attention [myrskyyn],” Woodley says.