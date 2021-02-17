United States A snowstorm and frost hit Texas: millions without electricity, more than 20 dead

More than 20 people are already thought to have died as a result of the winter storm in the states affected by the exceptional frost conditions.

Stateside the frost continues to punish the state of Texas, where millions are without electricity. An unprecedented winter storm has also led to numerous deaths in several states.

The news channel tells about the effects of the cold weather, among other things CBS News, which says there are a total of more than 3.5 million homes and businesses in Texas without electricity.

According to the news channel, the state has recently measured the coldest temperatures in decades.

In addition to Texas, the states of Alabama, Oregon, Oklahoma, Kansas, Kentucky, and Mississippi have been particularly hard hit by the winter weather.

In Austin, the capital of the state of Texas, temperatures dropped to -12 degrees, from an average of seven degrees in February. In Alaska, far further north than the rest of the country, the city of Anchorage, on the other hand, had been measured at the same time as a degree of frost.

People pushed a car stuck in the snow in Austin, Texas on Feb. 15.­

Exceptional in the states affected by the frost, more than 20 people are believed to have died so far as a result of the winter storm. Among other things, the winter storm has caused road deaths in several states.

In Texas, more heat-seeking people have also lost their lives. According to NBC News, a woman and a girl who had tried to use a car to get heat died of carbon monoxide poisoning in Texas.

CBS, meanwhile, tells of another Texas case in which a grandmother and three children died in a fire while trying to stay warm in the middle of a cold.

In Louisiana, on the other hand, the man died after slipping on ice and banging his head. In Tennessee, a 10-year-old boy and his six-year-old sister died after falling through ice into a pond.

According to Weather.com, the winter storm has caused at least four tornadoes. In North Carolina, a tornado killed at least three people, in addition to ten were injured.

Diving temperatures have also been fatal in Mexico, where authorities say six people have died.

The United States president Joe Biden declared a state of emergency in Texas on Sunday. On Tuesday, he said he would provide more emergency resources to those affected by the “historic storm”.

He also praised the state police and paramedics in charge of road maintenance, whose prompt action has saved lives in appalling conditions, he said.

The U.S. National Meteorological Institute (NWS) said the winter storm is still heading northeast of the country before it travels to eastern Canada.