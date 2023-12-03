United States | A small baby was killed by a wolf in Alabama

It is illegal to keep a dog breed as a pet in several states in the United States.

Three A one-month-old baby died after being bitten by a pet coyote in Chelsea, Alabama, local authorities say CNN’s by.

The emergency center was alerted about the incident at noon on Thursday. The baby was rushed to the hospital, but he died from injuries suspected to have been caused by an animal. According to the Shelby County Coroner, the dog’s owners were aware that the family dog ​​has a wolf lineage. The dog was euthanized after the incident. The animal is currently being studied in the laboratory.

“We are deeply saddened by this unfortunate and tragic event,” the mayor of Chelsea Tony Picklesimer said in a statement Friday, according to CNN

The mayor also warned people about the dangers of “exotic pets”, according to the CNN affiliate WBRC.

“It’s unimaginable that this could happen to this baby. If you decide to own an exotic pet, it comes with an added responsibility to make sure that not only your family but also your neighbors are safe.”

A dog wolf is a cross between a wolf and a dog. The genetic differences between wolves and dogs are small, because wolves and dogs have genetically diverged from each other relatively recently.

It is illegal to keep a dog breed as a pet in several states in the United States. The wolf is considered a harmful alien species in Finland, the import of which has been prohibited since 2016. Breeding, possessing, selling and releasing hounds into the wild is also prohibited.