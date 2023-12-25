United States | A six-year-old child traveling alone ended up on the wrong flight

The child's grandmother had to drive more than 250 kilometers to get to the boy.

Six years old a child boarded the wrong flight of US budget airline Spirit Airlines last week in Philadelphia, reports The Guardian.

According to The Guardian, the boy's grandmother was waiting for the child at the airport in the city of Fort Myers, Florida. However, the boy ended up in Orlando. The child's luggage, on the other hand, arrived in Fort Myers as planned.

CBS News according to the boy traveled by plane alone for the first time. The details of the incident or how the child ended up on the wrong flight are not known.

The boy's grandmother Maria Ramosia according to the local media who interviewed him, the child called his grandmother after the flight landed. Ramos ended up driving more than 250 kilometers to Orlando to pick up the boy. According to the local media, the airline offered to compensate the expenses caused by the situation.

“I want them to call me. Tell me how my grandson ended up in Orlando. How did that happen?” Ramos commented to the local media.

According to The Guardian, the airline said in a statement that it has launched an internal investigation into the incident.

“We apologize to the family for what happened,” the statement said.