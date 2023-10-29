Two people died and at least 18 others were injured after a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in Tampa, Florida (USA) between two groups that were in a fhalloween partyThe authorities reported this Sunday.

(Read here: What is known about the death of Robert Card, the suspect in the Maine massacre)

The shooting occurred shortly before 3:00 am (7:00 GMT) in the town and Ybor City, in the historic center of Tampa, on the west coast of Florida and according to the head of the Department of Tampa Police Officer Lee Bercaw began with a dispute between two groups that ended up escalating.

One man died at the scene and a second died at a local hospital, Bercaw said, adding that at least 18 people were taken to medical centers.

In images published on social networks you can see the beginning of the fight in the middle of the street and how one of the participants appears to be carrying a weapon.

There are also numerous images of dozens of people in their Halloween costumes running down the street and seeking shelter while gunshots are heard.

EFE