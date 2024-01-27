Saturday, January 27, 2024
United States | A Russian man flew from Denmark to Los Angeles without a plane ticket, passport and visa

January 27, 2024
United States | A Russian man flew from Denmark to Los Angeles without a plane ticket, passport and visa

Russian and Israeli identity cards belonging to him were found among the man's belongings. He is accused of smuggling and giving false information to the authorities.

Russian the man arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on November 4 on SAS flight 931 from Copenhagen.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials arrested the man at the Los Angeles airport after finding no evidence that he should have been on the flight or any other international flights. The man's name was not on the passenger lists, and he had not applied for a visa to the United States.

The man did not have a passport or a travel ticket with him. He told the US authorities that he did not remember how he got through security checks at European airports.

“I may have had a plane ticket, but I'm not quite sure,” he explained to the authorities.

The immigration authorities found Russian and Israeli identity cards belonging to him among the man's belongings.

Russian man has been in custody since November and faces up to five years in prison. He is accused of smuggling and giving false information to the authorities. He will be sentenced on February 5.

Among other things, the British Broadcasting Corporation reports on the matter BBC and an American ABC News.

According to prosecutors, the man got through the security check at Kastrup Airport in Copenhagen by walking through the turnstile on the heels of another passenger. The next day, he walked through the departure gate straight to a flight to Los Angeles.

Male according to charging documents, the plane's crew paid attention to this because he kept changing seats. According to the crew, the man had also always asked for two meals at a time. In addition, the man tried to eat chocolate belonging to the staff.

One of the flight attendants on the flight said that the man tried to talk to other passengers during the flight, but they did not pay attention to this.

The man has said that he has no recollection of how he got on the flight. He has also claimed that he had not slept for three days.

