United States | A representative of the Republican extreme wants McCarthy out of the speaker’s seat

Stateside extreme Republican representative Matt Gaetz his party colleague has made a presentation on Monday by Kevin McCarthy to remove the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

McCarthy drew the ire of the radical Republican wing over the weekend when he pushed through a package of bills that prevented a federal government shutdown with Democratic support.

It is not yet known when Gaetz’s proposal will be voted on.

Republicans hold a narrow 221-212 majority in the House of Representatives, so Republican fringes won’t need many votes to oust the speaker if Democrats vote against McCarthy.