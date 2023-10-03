Monday, October 2, 2023
United States | A representative of the Republican extreme wants McCarthy out of the speaker’s seat

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 2, 2023
in World Europe
McCarthy drew the ire of the radical Republican wing over the weekend when he pushed through a package of bills that prevented a federal government shutdown with Democratic support.

Stateside extreme Republican representative Matt Gaetz his party colleague has made a presentation on Monday by Kevin McCarthy to remove the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

It is not yet known when Gaetz’s proposal will be voted on.

Republicans hold a narrow 221-212 majority in the House of Representatives, so Republican fringes won’t need many votes to oust the speaker if Democrats vote against McCarthy.

