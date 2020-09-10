United States A reporter’s report reveals: Trump knew in regards to the risks of the coronavirus, however downplayed the risk

Bob Woodward’s second Trump ebook is predicated on in depth interview materials gathered because the starting of the pandemic disaster.

The US president Donald Trump knew at an early stage that the brand new coronavirus that had unfold from China was a harmful and presumably the best nationwide risk throughout his tenure. Regardless of this, Trump consciously underestimated the hazard of the virus in public.

These points are revealed by an award-winning U.S. investigative journalist Bob Woodwardin from a brand new ebook Rage, which can be printed on September fifteenth. The ebook is predicated on in depth interview materials. Woodward personally interviewed Trump 18 instances between December 5 and July 21 final yr. As well as, Woodward has been interviewing folks near Trump for hours.

In the US not less than news channel CNN and newspaper The Washington Post received the ebook to learn upfront. CNN and The Washington Put up additionally seized audio tapes from interviews during which Trump brazenly tells Woodward about his coronavirus. In interviews, Trump’s views on the virus are at odds with what he mentioned in public on the identical time.

Pulitzer Prize winner Woodward reveals in his ebook that Trump obtained details about the hazard of the virus as early as the tip of January. In keeping with CNN, Trump is a nationwide safety adviser Robert O’Brien advised the president on January 28 that the virus may turn out to be “the best risk to nationwide safety” throughout his presidency, and {that a} pandemic may turn out to be as lethal because the Spanish illness in 1918.

Three days later, Trump imposed journey restrictions on China. The proposal for journey restrictions got here from Trump’s advisers, in line with the ebook, though Trump later claimed he was alone in demanding journey restrictions, CNN says.

Woodward interviewed Trump on Feb. 7 and drew consideration to how a lot Trump was speaking in regards to the virus – regardless that Trump had simply survived the cost.

Trump had spoken on the cellphone the day earlier than with the Chinese language president Xi Jinpingin with coronavirus. He was horrified to Woodward that the virus could be transmitted by the air.

“It travels within the air, Bob. It’s a lot worse than by contact, ”Trump says in an interview printed by audio tapes CNN and The Washingon Put up.

“It’s additionally extra lethal than that […] even the hardest flu, ”Trump continued. “It is lethal.”

Regardless of this, Trump and his administration have publicly emphasised that the chance posed by the virus is low and that the scenario is beneath management, Woodward writes. All through the following month, Trump assured that the virus was about to vanish.

For instance, on his journey to India on Feb. 25, Trump mentioned the virus is “an issue that’s disappearing.” The subsequent day, he mentioned circumstances of an infection are approaching zero.

When Woodward interviewed Trump on March 19, Trump advised Woodward that the virus infects not solely the aged but additionally youngsters. On the identical time, Trump brazenly admitted that he has knowingly downplayed the virus in public.

“I all the time wished to belittle it. I nonetheless wish to downplay it as a result of I don’t wish to create panic, ”Trump says on audio tape.

In keeping with Woodward, due to Trump’s derogatory perspective, the entire of February was misplaced, regardless that the nation ought to have been guided down the trail of preparedness on the time. In keeping with Woodward, consultants had made it clear to Trump that this was a really uncommon and a risk to public well being, however Trump was unable to discover a chief in himself.

But in April, when the coronavirus hit the US with full drive, Trump’s public speeches and personal outbursts in opposition to Woodward had been in full contradiction. On April 3, Trump assured the general public that the virus was disappearing. “I mentioned it might disappear, and it is about to vanish.”

Two days later, Trump described in an interview how “extremely terrible” the virus is. On April 13, he up to date that the virus “spreads so simply that it can’t be believed”.

Within the final in an interview in July, Trump mentioned he has nothing to do with the virus.

“The virus has nothing to do with me,” Trump advised Woodward, in line with CNN. “It’s not my fault. China let that rattling virus escape. ”

The coronavirus has up to now contaminated six million Individuals. Greater than 185,000 folks in the US have died from the virus-induced covid-19 illness.

Woodwardin the ebook Rage is a sequel to his 2018 ebook Concern (Concern), which described the chaos of the White Home from inside. Though Trump discovered Woodward’s first ebook, he additionally complained that it didn’t embody Trump’s interviews. So he agreed with Woodward to conduct in depth interviews for the brand new ebook.

In August, Trump pre-attacked Woorward’s new ebook on Twitter, calling it a lie.

Within the ebook Trump describes to Woodwad what it’s like to guide the US. “There’s dynamite behind each door,” Trump says.

Woodward turns the picture of language in his ebook to a barely completely different place. He calls the president himself “the dynamite behind the door”.

He additionally states in his ebook that “Trump is the flawed man to be washed,” CNN writes.