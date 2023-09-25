United States | A recent poll shows Americans’ deep disappointment with Biden

In a recent poll, Trump was clearly more popular than Biden for president. Trump’s presidency is valued by 48 percent of the people, which corresponds to the peak of Trump’s popularity in recent years.

Americans are on a very broad front disappointed by the president Joe Biden in the way he performs his duties, it appears from the article published on Sunday by the ABC channel and The Washington Post magazine from the survey.

In the survey, only 37 percent of Americans say they approve of Democrat Biden’s way of leading their country. 56 percent disapprove of Biden’s actions.

As many as 44 percent consider that their financial situation is worse than at the beginning of Biden’s term in office in January 2021. It is the weakest reading that has been recorded for the US president when the question has been asked in this form since 1986.

Only one in three of the respondents think that Biden is pursuing a good economic policy. Only one in four Americans are satisfied with Biden’s way of handling the situation on the US-Mexico border, according to a survey of about a thousand people, which was carried out between the 15th and 20th. September

In the United States, poll results often show, unsurprisingly, that Republicans view Biden much more critically than Democrats. However, party lines are broken by the view, shared by 74 percent, that Biden is too old to continue in his position for another term.

Biden, 80, is seeking to be his party’s candidate in the 2024 election as well.

The share of those who consider Biden too old has increased by six percentage points since last May. A similar observation has also been recorded in many other surveys. A survey by the news agency AP published in August by 69 percent of Democrats also consider Biden too old to run for a new term.

Former President Donald Trump speaking at an event in Washington on September 15.

On Sunday the published survey is of course a single measurement, and the readings related to Biden’s support are weaker than in some other recent surveys. of fivethirtyeight.com according to the average of the polls On average, about 41 percent of Americans still approve of Biden’s actions.

The direction of the people’s feelings can still be considered alarming for the Democrats, when you look at what kind of thoughts are raised by the likely Republican presidential candidate, former president Donald Trump77.

When Trump left office in disarray at the beginning of 2021, only 38 percent of Americans supported him. Now again, his presidential years 2017–2021 are valued by 48 percent. During his term, support for Trump never exceeded 49 percent, Gallup’s historical survey data show.

It denies that scandals and criminal cases involving Trump are irrelevant to his supporters. In fact, the four different criminal cases against Trump seem to have increased his support.

A headache Democrats are also affected by the ABC-Washington Post poll, according to which 51 percent of the people would now vote for Trump, while 42 percent of the people would vote for Biden.

The election is still more than a year away, and Trump has not yet been selected as his party’s candidate. In other polls, the duo’s situation has been clearly more even, but they also do not seem to have the superior starting position that the sitting president usually enjoys.

Powered by RealClearPolitics the average of the surveys based on this, Trump is currently supported by 45.5 percent of the people, while 44.3 percent support Biden.

As for the primaries, about 55 percent of Republicans want Trump as their party’s nominee. With the second most popular Republican candidate, the governor of Florida With Ron DeSantis has about 14 percent support, according to FiveThirtyEight survey average shows.

The share of Republicans supporting Trump has increased by more than ten percentage points since last March, when the first criminal charges were brought against Trump.

Trump’s only message on the X service, or the former Twitter, for more than two years is an arrest photo of him taken in August in the state of Georgia. In Georgia, Trump and 18 other people are suspected of trying to influence the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in a way that favors Trump.

There where the Republicans are actively looking for a presidential candidate during the primaries starting in January, on the Democratic side, the candidates with presidential dreams have to remain silent and give their support to Biden.

However, according to a poll published on Sunday, 62 percent of Democratic voters would like Biden not to be the party’s nominee.

20 percent of the respondents would like “someone else” to be the candidate instead of Biden – anyone else. Vice president Terrible about Harris would like 8 percent from the presidential candidate and a senator from the left About Bernie Sanders also 8 percent.

of the United States in elections, the economic situation is often of great importance. It has been visible in the economy recently positive signswhich may improve Biden’s positions during the November 2024 election.

Inflation has clearly slowed down compared to last year, real incomes are growing and the unemployment situation is, for example, at a very moderate level compared to Europe, at around four percent.

The US central bank predicts economic growth of 2.1 percent for this year, while a much more modest 1.0 percent growth was predicted back in June.

Correction 9/25/2023 at 9:55 p.m.: Clarified that the reading about the economic situation of Americans is the weakest ever recorded for the US president.