United States | A rare wedding was celebrated in the White House – President Biden’s granddaughter Naomi, 28, walked down the aisle in a lace dress

Joe Biden’s granddaughter got married in the White House on her grandfather’s 80th birthday.

White House turned into a wedding venue on Saturday when the President of the United States Joe Biden80, grandchild Naomi Biden28, entered into marriage under the protection of a famous house.

News agency AP’s including Naomi Biden and her longtime partner Peter Neal we got married on the south lawn of the house in the middle of flowers and bushes. On her wedding day, Naomi wore a white wedding dress by fashion designer Ralph Lauren, with a high collar and lace on the upper part. On her head she had a long veil.

The media had not been invited to the wedding, but the White House released a photo of the wedding couple together with the presidential couple.

Naomi Biden’s wedding day happened to be the same day as Joe Biden’s 80th birthday.

Wedding has been celebrated at the White House only 19 times in its 200-year history. According to AP, Naomi Biden’s wedding was the first ceremony on the south lawn and the first time that the granddaughter of the president of the United States gets married in the house. In the past, daughters of presidents have been married in the White House. The last of them was Richard Nixon daughter Tricia Nixon in 1971.

Naomi Biden’s wedding day was celebrated in cool weather, as the thermometer only rose to about four degrees in Washington. According to AP, Biden and Neal said their will to each other in front of about 250 guests in an hour-long ceremony. The south side of the White House was decorated with garlands and white flowers for the celebration.

The White House was decorated for Saturday’s wedding reception with wreaths of white flowers.

CNN’s According to Naomi Biden’s parents, she was escorted to the altar and her sister served as her bridesmaid.

After the ceremony, the wedding couple and guests had lunch at the White House. The festivities continued later at the wedding reception, where dessert was served.

Naomi Biden is Hunter Biden and this ex-spouse Kathleen Buhlen daughter. He works as a lawyer in Washington. Peter Neal, on the other hand, recently graduated from law school at the University of Pennsylvania. He works at the Georgetown University School of Law.

The newly married couple has been dating for about four years. Neal proposed to Biden in September 2021 at his childhood home in Wyoming.