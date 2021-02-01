United States A powerful snowstorm strikes the east coast of the United States, with New York expected to receive up to 60 cents of snow

Thousands of flights have been canceled, schools closed and, for example, in New York, coronavirus vaccinations have had to be postponed.

Strong a blizzard has hit the east coast of the United States. As a result, thousands of flights have been canceled, schools closed and, in New York, for example, coronavirus vaccinations have had to be postponed.

In New York, snow was forecast to hit nearly 60 cents. A state of emergency has been declared for the city, which, among other things, restricts unnecessary travel.

The National Weather Service has issued a storm warning for an area that stretches from Virginia to Maine. Tens of millions of people live in the area. Gusts of wind in the area have blown in places at more than 20 meters per second.

On Monday night, during Finnish time, snow had puffed fifteen cents in New York. Snowfall is expected to continue until at least Tuesday local time. According to the weather service, the snowstorm will become one of the worst in the city’s history if the forecasts come true.

Also New Jersey is preparing for a bad storm. State Governor Phil Murphy has declared a state of emergency in the state, which allows authorities to, among other things, close roads, evacuate residents and order privately owned vehicles to assist in possible rescue and clearance work.

“Pre-charge all the devices, and if the power goes out, let us know right away,” Murphy said on Twitter.

Philadelphia has also been declared a state of emergency. Residents were already urged to move their cars to places where snow plows could pass.

The storm is expected to move to Maine on Tuesday, where it is expected to sleet in addition to snow.

Last during the week, the same storm hit the west coast of the country. Generally, in the more mountainous parts of sunny California, it rained fifteen cents. On the way to the east coast of the storm in Chicago, for example, it snowed twenty cents.

Residents of Washington and Baltimore, among others, benefited from the snowy winter weather over the weekend. Not everyone was bothered by the snow, as in Washington, some residents enjoyed the snow, including sledding and building snowmen.