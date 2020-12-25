The origin of the explosion is as yet unknown. Local media, citing police, said the blast could be linked to a vehicle.

Flames and black smoke. A large explosion sounded Friday, December 25 in downtown Nashville, in the state of Tennessee in the United States. On videos posted by local media on social networks, we can see a car on fire and a building with smoky windows.

Police have told us the explosion this morning is linked to a vehicle. It happened outside in Downtown Nashville. Our photojournalist @QuanMcwil_TV received this video from a witness on scene. pic.twitter.com/pbkWfF2njI – Aaron Cantrell (@AaronTheNewsGuy) December 25, 2020

These are pictures from 2nd Avenue south. Windows were broken out from explosion area to Broadway. Please AVOID this area! Media staging is at 2nd Avenue south and KVB. pic.twitter.com/tocdpHWFgj – Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) December 25, 2020

For the moment, the origin of the explosion is unknown as is the human toll. Police believe the act could be intentional. The city’s firefighters indicate on Twitter that a car is involved and ask residents not to go to the area.