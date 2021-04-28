United States A police search was conducted on the home and office of Rudy Giulian, Trump’s attorney

Giulian is not yet charged with anything, but a home search says a new page has been translated into the investigation.

Federal Investigators have conducted a home search of a lawyer Rudy Giulianin home and office, says, among other things The New York Times.

Giuliani is a former mayor of New York who has become known especially to the former president Donald Trumpin as a lawyer.

Searches at home and in the office were done on Wednesday morning. Giulian’s electronic devices were seized during the search.

Authorities have investigated whether Giuliani Trump’s regime was lobbied in 2019 on behalf of Ukrainian officials and oligarchs. The Ukrainians, for their part, allegedly helped Giulian obtain information that could harm Trump’s political opponents, such as the current president. Joe Bidenia.

Due to allegations related to Ukraine, Trump was forced into his first official crime investigation in 2019-2020. The Senate acquitted Trump of the charges.

Read more: At the heart of the Ukraine uproar is 75-year-old Rudy Giuliani, who has no official position in the US presidential administration

Giulian is not yet charged with anything, but a home search says a new page has been translated into the investigation. Obtaining a search warrant means that the federal prosecutor and the federal police, the FBI, have been persuaded by the licensing judge that there is reason to suspect that a crime has occurred.

The search would have been wanted as early as last year, but according to The New York Times, senior officials in the Trump administration at the Department of Justice are working to prevent the investigation from progressing. After Biden was named president Merrick Garlandin as a federal prosecutor, the Department of Justice no longer opposed the search.