He did not survive. A police officer died Thursday, January 7, from injuries received during clashes with supporters of outgoing US President Donald Trump, who broke into the Capitol in Washington (United States). Supposed to be a mere formality, the certification of Joe Biden’s victory by the two Houses of Congress meeting in extraordinary session turned to “insurrection”, Wednesday.

Agent Brian Sicknick “was deployed on the clashes at the Capitol on Wednesday January 6, 2021 and was injured during physical contact with the protesters”, said Capitol police. He lost consciousness before being taken to a city hospital on Wednesday evening. “He returned to his quarters and collapsed. He was taken to the local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” specifies a press release Thursday evening. Brian Sicknick had been in the US Congressional Security Department since July 2008. “All Capitol Police extend their condolences to the family and loved ones of Brian D. Sicknick”, specifies the press release.

Four protesters died during these incidents, including a woman hit by a bullet fired by the police. For the other three deaths, the circumstances have not yet been clarified. After the clashes, Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund also resigned in a letter dated January 7, addressed to his superiors and made public this Friday by a Politico journalist.