A pedestrian bridge collapsed over a highway in Washington DC, United States, and at least five people were injured.

A truck was trapped under the structure and by the impact spilled fuel that he was transporting.

The pedestrian bridge is located on the DC-295 highway, in the northwest of the city.

A bridge collapsed in Washington, United States. Photo Video Capture NBCWashington

The five injured were taken to a hospital for treatment and two others were evaluated on the spot.

Your injuries are not considered dangerous, according to information provided by Assistant Mayor for Public Safety Chris Geldart.

Police authorities believe that the bridge fell apart due to the impact of a collision with the structure. The fall of the bridge, in turn, caused numerous accidents among those who circulated on the highway this Wednesday at noon.

“Everything we see at the scene of the accident leads us to think that a collision caused the bridge detaches from its anchor“Geldart said, according to NBC Boston.

The deputy mayor of Public Safety said that the authorities are investigating whether it was the truck, which was carrying about 1,800 liters of fuel, that collided with the bridge and caused the detachment.

About 95 liters of fuel was spilled into nearby drains in the accident. While a team placed a substance to absorb diesel and mitigate the risk of waterways.

