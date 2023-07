A 59-year-old man was arrested on Thursday in Manhattan.

Stateside a New York architect has been charged with serial murders over a decade ago. At that time, four murdered women were found near the shore on Long Island.

Now the 59-year-old man is accused of murdering three women in 2009 and 2010, and he is also the main suspect in the murder of a fourth woman. The man was arrested on Thursday in Manhattan.