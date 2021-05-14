United States A new tourist cluster is under construction in New York: a glass elevator runs from the outer wall of the skyscraper to a height of about 370 meters

Attempts are being made to attract tourists back by the corona pandemic by increasing marketing.

New York a glass elevator running along the outer wall of the house will be built on the fourth tallest skyscraper, according to the news agency Reuters.

Tourists are also attracted to the venue by glass booths protruding from the wall of the skyscraper, from which you can look unobstructed down Madison Avenue from a height of about 324 meters.

The skyscraper named One Vanderbilt is New York’s fourth tallest, reaching about 427 meters. The glass elevators are scheduled to rise to a height of about 369 meters. The opening is scheduled for October 2021.

Tourists visited New York in 2019 about 66.6 million. In 2020, the number of tourists fell to about 22.3 million due to the corona pandemic news channel according to CNN. The mayor of the city Bill de Blasio has recently launched a campaign worth around € 24.7 million to attract tourists back to the city.

The skyscrapers Rockefeller Center, Empire State Building and One World Trade Center also offer tourists the opportunity to see New York from the open air.

The most recent of these, the One World Trade Center (formerly Freedom Tower), opened in 2014, is the tallest building in North America and part of the new World Trade Center complex. The original two World Trade Center skyscrapers were destroyed in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.