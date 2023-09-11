United States | A new sighting of a fugitive murderer

Brazilian Danelo Cavalcante, 24, has been on the run for more than a week. He is wanted feverishly in Pennsylvania.

A new sighting of a murderer on the run in Pennsylvania was received the night before Sunday, news reports included, among other things CNN and AFP.

Brazilian Danelo Cavalcante34, escaped from the Chester County Jail on Thursday, August 31.

Lt. Col. Pennsylvania State Police George Bivens told a news conference on Sunday that Cavalcante has been seen more than 20 kilometers away from the area where authorities have focused their search.

On Saturday evening, Cavalcante had stolen the van in which he had fled north to contact his acquaintances. According to Bivens, Cavalcante had visited the door of two acquaintances late Saturday night. Neither of them was available at the time.

One of the acquaintances reported the matter to the police.

Cavalcante was recorded on a surveillance camera during his visit. The footage reveals that he has changed his appearance since last seen.

Cavalcante had dark hair and a mustache and beard when he escaped from prison, but now he was captured in pictures without facial hair. He was wearing a cap and a light green hoodie.

Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens reported on the escapee’s movements at a news conference on Sunday.

This is what Danelo Cavalcante looked like when he escaped from prison.

According to Bivens, Cavalcante’s stolen car was found Sunday morning in the village of East Nantmeal Township, where he had abandoned it after running out of gas.

Sunday’s events significantly changed Cavalcante’s searches, as they had previously been focused on the nearby areas of the prison. Cavalcante has already been reported to move mostly at night and stay hidden during the day in areas with plenty of vegetation.

He has been searched for with the help of airplanes, helicopters and rescue dogs, among other things. Police believe Cavalcante is still in the Pennsylvania area.

Cavalcantea is considered very dangerous, and the police have described him, among other things, as “a very desperate person who does not want to be caught”.

He was sentenced to life in prison last month for murder after he stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death in 2021.

Cavalcante escaped from the Chester County Jail by climbing a wall, walking along a roof and pushing through barbed wire barriers.