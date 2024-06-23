United States | A new interview book says: Trump remembers the details of the Deal, but not of his presidency

United States|In the news book, Trump compares himself to Clint Eastwood and believes that the celebrities of Beverly Hills are secretly voting for him.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Entertainment journalist Ramin Setoodeh wrote a book about former US President Donald Trump. Trump was interviewed six times for the book. The book shows that Trump is still interested in show business and celebrities and remembers the TV series Diili fondly, but he also has problems with his memory. Trump’s spokesperson slams the book and its author.

Tuesday a new book of interviews has been published about the former president of the United States Donald Trump’s is still very interested in show business and celebrities, they say, among other things The Washington Post and The New York Times (NOW).

Entertainment reporter Ramin Setoodeh began writing the book in May 2021, a few months after the January Sixth Capitol takeover attempt.

According to Setoodeh, Trump was beaten at the time when he had lost his presidency and his social media account and was indicted twice for official misconduct.

Setoodeh told Trump that he wanted to write a book about the time before Trump was a political figure – the time when Trump was known mostly for a television series About the deal.

According to Setoodeh, Trump was sold on the idea of ​​recalling the entertainment industry and agreed to six long interviews between 2021 and 2023. Trump promised to sell books at his campaign events and believed that 10,000 books would be sold per event.

in print however, the book paints a picture of Trump as quite lonely and longing for the entertainment industry, NYT says.

Although it is framed on the wall of Trump’s office Deal viewership figures, he still exaggerates them in the interview – just as reflexively as he exaggerates his voting results, Setoodeh describes.

“This is my whole life,” Trump is quoted as saying while looking at the framed viewership figures.

According to Setoodeh, Trump still sees himself in many ways as a celebrity and actor. Trump compared himself, among other things to Clint Eastwood and To Marlon Brando and gossiped about various social circles.

Among other things, Trump said that he doesn’t like it About Khloe Kardashianand called Taylor Swift beautiful “even though I thought he was a liberal”. Dennis Rodman he thought it was cool and told Kim Jong-un really like Rodman.

Trump was outraged that he did not Deal ever won an Emmy when The Amazing Race beat it many times. According to Trump Deal was clearly more popular.

Setoodeh says he was surprised by how much the entertainment industry is still obsessed with Trump. Trump was very enthusiastic when talking about his theory that Beverly Hills celebrities are voting for him, even if they don’t want to say it publicly.

“What joy is there in the voices of celebrities from Beverly Hills? Wouldn’t he rather have secret voters [vaa’ankieli­osavaltioissa] Pennsylvania or Ohio,” Setoodeh wondered.

To Setoodeh according to Trump clearly has problems with his memory, and at the end of two years of interviews, Setoodeh stated that Trump is no longer the same.

“Trump remembered his time as president very poorly, but he remembered even the last details About the deal”, Setoodeh writes in the book.

Trump told how the actor and comedian Joan Rivers had voted for him in 2016, even though Rivers died in 2014. When US troops were withdrawn from Afghanistan in the summer of 2021, Trump left the interview to “take care of the matter” without specifying, however, even though he was no longer president.

Setoodeh says that some days he felt like Trump didn’t know who he was talking to. When Setoodeh arrived for the second interview, Trump did not remember giving the first interview three months earlier.

Trump’s the presidential election 2024 campaign team has published Setoodeh’s book.

Trump’s spokesman by Steven Cheung according to Trump did know who Setoodeh was in the interviews, but Setoodeh was so insignificant that he did not leave an impression.

“Setoodeh, like so many other losers revolving around Trump, has allowed anti-Trump to corrode his brain,” Cheung commented to NYT.