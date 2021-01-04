“Legend has it that this piece of the Atlantic Ocean is the world capital of shipwrecks and their mysteries”, reports journalist Maryse Burgot live from Washington (United States). “There would be several rational explanations for these disappearances, such as the presence of pockets of methane, gas, which by rising to the surface of the ocean cause shipwrecks “. Since Monday, December 28, a pleasure vessel carrying 20 people has disappeared in the Bermuda Triangle. No trace of the boat was spotted despite the mobilization of the coast guard.



The boat had left the Bimini Islands in the Bahamas last Monday for Lake Worth in Florida. The authorities explain having stopped the research for lack of clue: “We covered an area of ​​about 44,000 square kilometers and searched for over three and a half days.”, explains José Hernandez, spokesperson for the Florida Coast Guard.

