United States | A message from San Francisco Regional Central Bank management: More interest rate hikes are needed

The Fed announced in June that interest rate hikes will be halted for the time being. However, according to the president of the San Francisco Regional Central Bank, even more withdrawals are needed this year.

San General Manager of the Regional Central Bank of Francisco Mary Daly stated on Monday that he believed that two more interest rate hikes would probably be needed this year to bring down the country’s excessively high inflation.

This is reported by the news agency Reuters.

The US central bank Fed’s target level for inflation is two percent. For example, in May, the rate of inflation in the United States was in four percent.

Mary Daly pictured in 2019 at the San Francisco headquarters.

In June US Open Market Committee announced, that interest rate hikes will be stopped for the time being. This committee decides on monetary policy.

The withdrawals may still not be completely over.

The head of the Fed Jerome Powell comment at the end of June, that interest rates may still have to be raised to slow down inflation.

According to Daly, in the current situation, there is a greater risk of doing too little than too much. According to him, the Fed should continue to raise interest rates, but at a slower rate than last year, in order to assess how the economy reacts to the actions.

Daly says his estimates are based on published statistics and the development of the employment situation. In addition, he makes use of the interviews he has done himself.

Correction 7/10/2023 at 10:04 p.m.: Corrected the San Francisco Regional Central Bank to the correct format. Earlier, the story mistakenly referred to the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.