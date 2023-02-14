Thursday, February 16, 2023
United States | A masked man shot three and wounded several at a university in Michigan

February 14, 2023
The suspect in the shooting is still being sought.

Stateside at least three have died and several have been injured in a shooting on the Michigan State University campus, news agencies say.

At least five people are injured, some of them seriously.

The suspect is a man who has not yet been caught. The suspect had a mask on his face when he stormed the university.

The shooting happened on Monday evening after eight o’clock local time.

