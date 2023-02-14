United States | A masked man shot three and wounded several at a university in Michigan

The suspect in the shooting is still being sought.
Stateside at least three have died and several have been injured in a shooting on the Michigan State University campus, news agencies say.
At least five people are injured, some of them seriously.
The suspect is a man who has not yet been caught. The suspect had a mask on his face when he stormed the university.
The shooting happened on Monday evening after eight o’clock local time.
#United #States #masked #man #shot #wounded #university #Michigan
Leave a Reply