United States | A man who spent 12 years in prison was released when the key witness in the murder case turned out to be blind

Wednesday, December 20, 2023
December 20, 2023
Darien Harris was arrested at the age of 18 in 2011 and later sentenced to 76 years in prison for the murder. He was released on Tuesday at the age of 30.

Of murder A convicted man has been released from prison in the US after a key witness in the case's trial was found to be blind.

A Chicago man who spent 12 years in prison Darien Harris was freed Tuesday after a judge overturned his 2014 conviction.

Harris was arrested at the age of 18, and three years later was sentenced to 76 years in prison for the gas station murder.

On Tuesday, 30-year-old Harris was released from Cook County Jail in Illinois.

The incident was reported by, among others, the British broadcasting company BBC and the US media NBC News and CBC.

In the year The video evidence of the murder in 2011 showed, according to the BBC, how the man got out of the car and started running. Then the man fired shots, which was no longer visible in the video footage.

According to NBC, the man's face was not visible in the video.

A key witness in the case later picked Harris from a lineup of suspects.

Harris' lawyers later tried to reopen the case after it was revealed that a key witness in the case was blind. According to the BBC, the matter had not come to light during the trial.

In 2019, the witness confirmed that he is blind, and that he suffers from a disease that impairs his vision.

“They didn't do anything wrong because they didn't know [sokeudesta],” the witness said, referring to the prosecutors in the case.

“I didn't have to tell anyone about my medical history.”

