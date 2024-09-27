United States | A man was executed with nitrogen in Alabama – a method criticized as torture

United States|Alabama executed a 59-year-old man with nitrogen gas on Wednesday.

Disputed nitrogen executions continue in the United States. The state of Alabama carried out the second execution by nitrogen in the United States on Thursday, when a 59-year-old death row inmate was executed Alan Miller gassed to death with nitrogen in the local jail.

It tells about the execution, among other things British newspaper The Guardian.

In nitrogen execution, a mask is placed on the face, from which pure nitrogen gas is introduced into the respiratory tract. This leads to lack of oxygen and death.

During the execution, Miller is described as being tied to a stretcher with a mask on for two minutes and then gasping for breath for about six more minutes.

First time nitrogen gas was used for execution in the United States in January of this year. Even then, the place was Alabama.

The UN representative demanded at the time, Alabama to refrain from using nitrogen gas in executions and estimated that the method could meet the hallmarks of torture.