United States | A man tried to “run” across the Atlantic: The Coast Guard stopped the attempt as too dangerous

The man from Florida refused to leave his peculiar game of passage for three days, so he was arrested.

Floridian ultra travel runner Reza Baluchi attempted to cross the Atlantic Ocean in such a special vehicle that the US Coast Guard blocked his plans from the very beginning as too dangerous. Among other things, they reported on the matter Fox News and USA Today.

Baluch’s gimmick resembled the running wheel of rodents. There was a metal drum in the middle and impellers on the edges. He was going to run it all the way to London.

“Based on the vessel’s condition — it was floating on cables and buoys — Coast Guard officials determined that the Baluch was conducting an apparently unsafe voyage,” officials wrote.

Coastguard caught Baluch in the open sea about 110 kilometers off the coast of the state of Georgia on August 26. However, they did not get him off his bike until three days later because he resisted orders to stop his journey and threatened both to kill himself and to use violence against the authorities.

He had a 30 centimeter long knife with him. In addition, he claimed that there was a bomb on board, which was apparently not true.

Baluchi, 44, was arrested and faces federal felony charges of resisting official authority.

According to the authorities, Baluchi has attempted similar sea crossings in 2014, 2016 and 2021 and has been arrested on all previous occasions. He told Fox that he was trying to raise money for charity, including for the homeless.

