Friday, August 5, 2022
United States | A man tried to kill a spider, but ended up starting a 20-hectare wildfire in Utah

August 4, 2022
According to the local sheriff, the man had tried to kill the spider with a lighter.

in Utah A wildfire broke out in the United States on Tuesday as a result of a special chain of events. The fire started when a man from Utah tried to kill a spider with his lighter, reports news agency AFP.

The local sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that a 26-year-old man was found at the scene of the fire. He told the police that he “tried to kill the spider with a lighter, as a result of which he started a fire.”

The wildfire that started from this damage eventually covered an area of ​​about 25 hectares near the town of Springville, which is located one hour from Salt Lake City, the capital of Utah. On Wednesday, the fire was almost completely extinguished.

The man who started the fire was arrested on suspicion of careless fire handling and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Located in the southwestern part of the United States, Utah has suffered from severe drought in recent decades, which has been exacerbated by climate change.

