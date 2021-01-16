Capitol Police arrested a man on Friday who tried to enter the fenced perimeter of downtown Washington with a false accreditation, at least one gun and more than 500 bullets of ammunition.

The news of the arrest comes at a time of high tension throughout the country, but especially in the American capital, whose center has become an armored fortress against the risk of new armed attacks in the days before the president’s inauguration on Wednesday. elect, Joe Biden.

The arrest occurred after 6:30 p.m. on Friday, when the man, identified as Wesley allen beeler, approached a police checkpoint located near the Capitol, one of many located on the edge of the security perimeter that prevents entering the center of the capital.

Beeler, a resident of Front Royal (Virginia), presented the police officers with a false accreditation to access the perimeter on the occasion of the inauguration, said a police source quoted by CNN.

Washington, a militarized zone before Biden’s inauguration.

When asked if he was carrying weapons, Beeler replied that he had a Glock semi-automatic pistol, which turned out to be loaded with 17 bullets, according to the source.

After the arrest, the police seized the weapon, with another 509 bullets, 21 shotgun shells and a magazine for the pistol, indicates a report from the Washington Police Department to which they had access CNN and the diary The New York Times.

Beeler was arrested for possession of an unregistered weapon and unregistered ammunition, among other possible crimes.

Saturday without serious incidents, despite the alert



Washington and the capitals of the country’s 50 states are on high alert this weekend, after a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) bulletin indicated it had information about “armed protests“scheduled throughout the nation between this Saturday and Wednesday 20.

Those clues on social media pointed to the possibility of a second assault on the US Congress after the one registered on January 6, as well as on state capitol buildings in the capitals of each state this weekend.

As a result, every state in the country has taken action: Texas closed its state capitol for several days, Michigan activated its National Guard, and California ordered a chain-link fence to be erected around its state congress in the city of Sacramento.

As of early afternoon this Saturday there had been no major incidents, although there were small protests by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump in at least two states: Texas and Minnesota.

Washington, a militarized zone before Biden’s inauguration. Photo: AP / Jacquelyn Martin

In Austin, the capital of Texas, a small group of armed protesters gathered in front of the Capitol with no immediate confrontation; While in Minnesota, some 50 Trump supporters appeared before a state congress surrounded by hundreds of security agents.

Meanwhile, the social network Facebook announced this Saturday that it will temporarily ban, until after Biden’s inauguration, those advertisements that promote accessories for weapons and other military tools.

Up to 25,000 National Guard servicemen are expected to be active in Washington by Wednesday – five times the number of soldiers now deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq – making Biden’s inauguration the largest security deployment in history. from the United States.

Source: EFE

Look also

