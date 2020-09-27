United States A lucky park guest found a nine-carat diamond in Arkansas

You can look for diamonds in the Arkansas Diamond Park and the finds should be kept. The man who had been looking for him in the park since he was a child was finally successful.

Arkansas man found a diamond over nine carats. The discovery is exceptionally large and was made at the Arkansas Diamond Park in the United States. The park tells about it in its bulletin as well as American news channel CNN.

33 years old Kevin Kinard was with friends visiting a park that operates on the principle of finding a finder. He visited the park looking for diamonds since he was a child, but returned until his visit in July all the way empty-handed.

“I pick up everything that looks a bit crystal-like and put it in my bag,” Kinard said. “This glass ball-looking piece looked interesting, so I picked it up. At first I thought it would probably be glass. ”

Diamond park offers its visitors a discovery assessment service. After a few hours of searching, Kinard hadn’t even thought about presenting his findings because he didn’t think he had found anything. The group went to the assessment office because a friend in the same party wanted their own findings to be assessed.

It turned out that the rough, 9.07-carat rough diamond found by Kevin Kinard was the second largest diamond ever found in Arkansas Park public history. The record diamond weighed 16.37 carats and was found in 1975. The park was established in 1972.

Kevin Kinard said he was in shock for his discovery. He digested what had happened at his home for a couple of months before deciding to come to the park again and give them permission to release information about the discovery.

Arkansas the area is the only region in the United States where diamonds have been found so far. Arkansas ’largest diamond discovery was made in 1924, when a worker at a diamond mine previously located in the park area found a 40.23 carat diamond named Uncle Sam, or Uncle Samuli. It is reportedly the largest diamond ever found in the United States.

The largest diamond found in the world to date was found in South Africa in 1905. It weighed 3,106 carats.

One carat equals 0.2 grams, so the world’s largest diamond weighed 621 grams and Kevin Kinard’s 9-carat stone weighed about 1.8 grams.

The value of diamonds is determined not only by their size but also by their color and purity as well as their grinding.