United States A leak was found in a pool containing industrial wastewater in Florida, hundreds of houses ordered to be evacuated

Attempts have been made to stop the leak for days.

Industry in a sewage basin in the state of Florida in the United States, a leak has been observed that has been trying to stop for several days. News agencies Reuters and AFP, for example, report this. More than 300 houses in the area have been ordered to be evacuated due to the leak.

Authorities have said that the water contains phosphogypsum, a by-product of fertilizer production, according to the British Broadcasting Corporation. BBC. According to the local authority, there are more than two billion liters of water. There is a fear that water may spread to the environment.

Water millions of liters have already had to be pumped to ease the pressure in Tampa Bay waters, Sarasota Herald-Tribune -magazine. It alone has been feared to cause problems for the area’s environment, AFP says. However, the biggest immediate threat is to the area’s population, he said Noah Valenstein Florida Environmental Protection Agency Tampa Bay Times magazine.

Governor of Florida Rob DeSantis declared a state of emergency on Saturday due to the leak. Declaring a state of emergency makes it easier, for example, to send aids to the area. DeSantis is also scheduled to travel to the area.

According to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, there have been similar problems in the area in the past.