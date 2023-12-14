United States | A law passed by Congress prevents the president from withdrawing the United States from NATO without Senate approval

Former US President Donald Trump repeatedly threatened to withdraw the US from NATO during his presidency.

of the United States Congress has passed legislation that prevents the president from withdrawing the United States from NATO without Senate approval or a new law. The matter was reported by, among others, the American The Hill. The law still requires the President of the United States Joe Biden the signature.

A senator from the Democratic Party that pushed the bill Tim Kaine according to the new legislation strengthens US support for NATO.

“It also sends a strong message to authoritarians around the world that the free world remains united,” Kaine commented, according to The Hill.

Researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute Henri Vanhanen considers the adoption of the law important.

“Important news. Congress has passed a law that prevents the president from withdrawing the United States from NATO without the approval of the Senate or a new law. Finally, withdrawing now would be such a big legal mess and credibility problem that it would not be easy to do,” Vanhanen writes message service in X.

of the United States former president Donald Trump repeatedly threatened to withdraw the United States from NATO while he was president. of The New York Times according to the campaign pages for next year's elections, the threat is not presented directly, but there is a line according to which the United States should complete the process of reassessing NATO's purpose and goals. Neither Trump nor his campaign organization has agreed to specify what they mean by this statement.

According to the New York Times, many European diplomats are worried about what Trump's return to the White House would mean. The concern is that under Trump's leadership, the United States would not only end its support for Ukraine, but also withdraw from NATO and the transatlantic cooperation relationship more generally.

In the book he published in 2000 The America We Deserve Trump writes that the United States could save millions of dollars a year by withdrawing from Europe.

According to The Hill, Trump's critics fear that Trump's rhetoric will weaken the coalition's unity and strength.