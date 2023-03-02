United States | A judge’s decision in Texas could reduce the availability of abortion pills across the United States

Abortion pills became even more important when the Supreme Court overturned abortion rights at the federal level.

Stateside The White House has expressed concern over a lawsuit underway in the state of Texas that could lead to a ban on a drug widely used in abortions across the United States. According to the White House, the consequences would be disastrous for the country.

The Texas lawsuit involves mifepristone, which is used as part of a two-agent regimen in medical abortions. More than half of abortions in the United States are performed with mifepristone.

In a Texas lawsuit, anti-abortion groups are asking a judge to order that the US Food and Drug Administration withdraw its marketing authorization for mifepristone. The plaintiffs characterized it as a “dangerous” drug that should never have been licensed.

“This decision would be unprecedented and obviously devastating for women,” said a White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre.

Mifepristone has been on the market in the US for over 20 years. Access to the abortion pill for Americans became even more important after the country’s Supreme Court last year overturned an earlier decision that protected the right to abortion at the federal level.

As a result, states are free to decide their own abortion laws, and more than ten states have either severely restricted abortions or virtually banned them altogether. The sale of abortion pills is also prohibited in these states, but those who want the drug have been able to buy it in neighboring states.

Abortion pills have also been sold by mail. At the end of 2021, the FDA issued a decision that made it possible to receive abortion pills by mail permanently, not just as an exceptional measure during the corona pandemic.