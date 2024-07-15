United States | A judge dismissed Trump’s charges of keeping classified documents

United States|Dozens of charges had been filed against Trump in Florida.

Stateside Florida judge Aileen Cannon rejected on Monday by the ex-president Donald Trump charges brought against him for keeping classified documents after Trump’s presidency in his mansion.

Cannon justified the decision by saying that the way in which the special prosecutor of the Department of Justice Jack Smith was appointed, was wrong. According to Cannon, Smith’s appointment violates the Appointments Clause of the US Constitution.

Trump dozens of charges had been brought against him in Florida.

After his presidency, he was said to have kept about 11,000 documents at his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Florida. Among the classified documents were allegedly those of the US Department of Defense and the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

Trump said Monday that all lawsuits against him should be dismissed.

“Dismissing this illegal Florida charge should be only the first step. It should be followed by the abandonment of ALL witch hunts,” Trump wrote on the messaging service Truth Social.