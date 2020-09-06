Fox Information reporter Jennifer Griffin sought affirmation of the veracity of “The Atlantic” article on Thursday which claimed that President Donald Trump known as US troopers who died in World Conflict I “morons” “and” losers “.

Donald Trump strikes again. The US president on Friday requested for the dismissal of journalist Jennifer Griffin working for the conservative chain Fox Information for having partially confirmed his remarks “denigrating” US troopers killed in motion, initially reported within the journal The Atlantic. “Jennifer Griffin must be fired for this sort of reporting. She did not even name us for a response. Fox Information is extra what it was.”Donald Trump tweeted on Friday.



Jennifer Griffin of Fox Information Did Not Verify ‘Most Salacious’ A part of Atlantic Story https://t.co/rUpbSWhHac by way of @BreitbartNews All refuted by many witnesses. Jennifer Griffin must be fired for this sort of reporting. By no means even known as us for remark. @FoxNews is gone! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2020

The article printed Thursday defined that Donald Trump throughout a go to to France in November 2018, Donald Trump would have described the 1,541 American troopers who died through the Battle of Belleau Wooden as “morons”, including that the cemetery the place they relaxation is crammed with “losers”. The Fox Information reporter stated that, based on a former senior official within the Trump administration, the US president stated of the Vietnam Conflict: “It was a silly conflict. Anybody who’s been there’s a jerk.”.

Jennifer Griffin additionally quotes two former senior officers of the Trump administration who affirm that Donald Trump didn’t wish to drive to the cemetery close to Paris to pay homage to them. The affair obtained sturdy media protection in the US. The president, his spouse Melania Trump and lots of present and former White Home officers have denied the veracity of the feedback. The president additionally known as the creator of the article “scrape”. “I can inform you that my sources are irreproachable. They don’t seem to be nameless to me, and I believe the president is aware of them.”Jennifer Griffin replied on Saturday.