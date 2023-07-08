United States | A jet plane that took off from Las Vegas crashed, killing all six on board

According to the county sheriff, the plane was in flames when authorities arrived. The victims have not been identified.

Six one person has died after a small jet crashed in California on Saturday, authorities say.

Among other things, they reported on the matter Los Angeles Times and Reuters news agency.

The Cessna C550 had taken off from Las Vegas on time and crashed near French Valley Airport early Saturday morning local time, the US Federal Aviation Administration said.

Everyone on board was pronounced dead at the crash site. The victims could not be identified immediately after the accident.

Machine caught fire immediately after falling to the ground in Riverside County, about 140 kilometers from Los Angeles. According to the Riverside Sheriff, the plane was fully engulfed in flames when authorities arrived.

According to Flight Aware, a jet that took off from Las Vegas circled the air once before crashing.

The National Traffic Safety Board is investigating the accident.

According to the Los Angeles Times, it is already the second fatal plane crash in the area in four days. Earlier this week, one person was killed and three were injured when a Cessna 172 crashed into a building near the same French Valley Airport.