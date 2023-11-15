United States | A hiker who had been missing for weeks was found dead – the dog was alive and still with him

The Jack Russell Terrier had survived ten weeks on nature’s food.

In August the missing hiker was found dead ten weeks later in Colorado, USA, and his dog was still alive with him. They tell about the incident, among other things CNN and USA Today.

The hunter found by Rich Moore, 71, was found dead in the San Juan Mountains, and her 14-year-old Jack Russell terrier, Finney, was found nearby. It had survived on nature’s provisions and was in relatively good condition, although it had lost half its weight, said a member of the rescue team Delinda Vanne-Brightyn.

“The dog’s loyalty brings us all to tears,” he told CNN.

After the vet’s check-up, the dog got to his family.

Moore was said to have intended for Blackhead Mountain Peak. His body was found four kilometers east of the peak on October 30.

According to the medical examiner, Moore died at the mercy of the circumstances from hypothermia. His date of death could not be confirmed.