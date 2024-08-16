United States|Russell Vought, a key figure in creating the ultra-conservative action plan, was secretly interviewed by the British Association for Investigative Journalism.

Project was closely involved in creating and outlining the 2025 plan Russell Vought boasted of his close relations with Republicans to Donald Trump. At the same time, he revealed his own role in implementing the “second phase” of the ultra-conservative action plan.

It turns out that the British journalist focused on investigative journalism Center for Climate Reporting (CCR) organization with the help of extraordinary means of information acquisition, from the discussions with Vought.

Vought envisioned meeting potential backers last month in the capital, Washington. In reality, one of the “supporters” was an investigative reporter and the other an actor. They eavesdropped on the meeting.

The project the goal of the broad line is to enable a significant increase in the president’s powers. This would be done in practice by subordinating the federal government to the president. For example, the Ministry of Justice and the federal police would be targeted.

The plan is backed by the conservative Heritage Foundation think tank and the conservative Center for Renewing America (CRA) think tank led by Vought.

There is no simple or quick-to-read plan. Namely, the document has 922 pages, which, in addition to the broad outlines, go through detailed details.

I’m crazy however, according to CCR’s information, the long plan is only the first phase.

Vought said he is overseeing the creation of hundreds of regulations, ordinances and memoranda that would make the radical plans a reality. These include, among others, the largest deportation operation in history and the use of the military against American citizens in connection with large protests.

Trump has publicly promised to carry out a deportation operation that would affect up to 11 million people. It was unlikely to be an easy operation. For example NPR’s to deport would require a huge amount of resources, which the authorities do not have at their disposal, at least at the moment.

However, Trump and his backers have defiantly promised to carry out the operation. However, according to Vought, this is just a political game played before the election, which does not represent Trump’s real positions or desires.

Vought boasted in the video about his close relationship with Trump and his campaign team. Trump has publicly sought to distance himself from the project.

“He has visited our organization, he has raised money for our organization, he has given his blessing to it. I remember meeting him on the last day of our administration and telling him what I was going to do. He is very supportive of what we do.”

“There are people like me that he trusts and can escort [asiakirjat] into his hands regardless of where we are. Relationships will exist. There will be a level of trust.”

However, the documents mentioned by Vought will not be released until Trump has won the election in November. The purpose is to distribute them secretly to the Trump transition team, so that, for example, journalists could not obtain them through requests for information.

Center for Renewing America research director Micah Meadowcroft on the other hand, already earlier in July told CCR’s cover reporter that Vought and a large part of the think tank’s employees expected to get rid of the Trump administration if he wins in November.

“I would say that roughly a quarter or a third of the employees, including myself, if Trump gets a second term, will go along with it.”

Vought was also very confident about the future job in Trump’s team.

“I want to be the one who crushes the state within the state. I think there are different ways to achieve this,” he said when asked what kind of job he would like, referring to the so-called conspiracy theory from the deep state. Conspiracy theorists claim that there are infiltrators loyal to the Democrats working in the US administration.