United States | A handcuffed man died in a mental institution in Virginia after being pinned to the floor by a group of police officers

Irvo Otieno, 28, had been picked up from his home just three days earlier.

Hand- and a handcuffed man died in a mental hospital in Virginia, USA, when police officers and staff mobbed him to the floor. Newspapers reported on it The New York Times and The Washington Postwho also released surveillance camera footage of the situation.

Irvo Otieno28, as many as ten people participated in one way or another in the seizure on March 6.

Otieno, who had just been brought to the hospital, was first placed on a chair, but when he seemed to try to move, he was pushed to the floor and the authorities turned on him. He was trapped for 11 minutes until he died.

Dinwiddie the county attorney general filed murder charges against seven police officers and three employees of a mental institution. A grand jury upheld the indictments on Tuesday.

Prosecutor Ann Cabell Baskervill said, according to The Washington Post, that there was no evidence against those accused of attacking Otieno, “and at least he didn’t deserve to die by suffocation.”

The defense of the accused tried to prevent the publication of the surveillance camera recording, justifying their position by saying that public opinion can influence the members of the board crew.

To black excessive use of force by the police has repeatedly made headlines in the United States. Otieno was black, and so were a large number of those accused of killing him.

Otieno’s family has compared his fate to George Floydwhose death after being pinned down by police on a street in Minneapolis in the spring of 2020 led to a huge wave of protests.

The Washington Post reports that Otieno had been arrested at his home three days earlier, when his neighbor had reported a burglary at his home. According to Otieno’s mother, her son had picked up solar-powered lamps from the neighbor’s yard and was banging on the neighbor’s door until she picked him up at home.

Otieno was assessed to be suffering from mental health issues and was first taken by ambulance to a local hospital for evaluation, then to the county jail and finally to the state hospital. According to the police, he aggressively resisted arrest. He was charged with three counts of violently resisting the authorities and vandalism.