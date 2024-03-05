United States | A grandmother received millions in compensation after SWAT teams stormed her home

In January 2022, the police searched Ruby Johnson's house due to the Etsi application on her smartphone malfunctioning.

From Colorado a 78-year-old grandmother living in Denver was ordered by a jury To Ruby Johnson damages of a total of 3.7 million dollars, or approximately 3.4 million euros, after the police SWAT special forces stormed the woman's apartment.

There was no justification for the raid and it was a misunderstanding.

They talk about it, among other things BBC, CBS mixed The Denver Post.

SWAT team executed a search warrant at Johnson's home in the Denver suburb of Montebello on January 4, 2022.

The basis was the Find My iPhone application of the allegedly stolen smartphone.

A search warrant had been issued for Johnson's apartment, as the police were looking for an allegedly stolen truck from the parking garage of a local hotel the day before. The owner of the vehicle, who stayed at the hotel, claimed to the police that the vehicle contained six firearms, two drones, $4,000 in cash and an old iPhone, NBC News reports.

According to the owner of the vehicle, he used the Find app on his phone to locate the phone. According to the application, the phone was near Ms. Johnson's apartment, and the Denver District Attorney's Office issued a search warrant for the apartment.

However, the app was not up to date and showed the wrong location. Nevertheless, the SWAT team carried Johnson, dressed only in a bathrobe, into a SWAT team car waiting in the yard.

Soon after arriving at the house, an armed SWAT team determined that Johnson's apartment did not contain any of the allegedly stolen items. However, the group managed to break down the garage door of Johnson's house and destroy the furniture in his home during the raid.

Ruby Johnson was wearing only a bathrobe when she was led into a SWAT team car.

The jury according to which the police raid was unwarranted and violated Johnson's constitutional rights.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Ruby Johnson by the ACLU, a civil rights organization based in the state of Colorado. According to the organization, the damages received by Johnson are “a small step towards justice”.

The organization told the BBC that Johnson had to move out of his former home after the events, and that his health has deteriorated since the traumatic events.