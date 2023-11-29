United States | A grandchild’s joke made presidents and the entire hall laugh at Rosalynn Carter’s memorial service

US presidents were content with the role of “lovely husbands”.

of the United States of the former president Jimmy Carter’s spouse by Rosalynn Carter there was a mildly humorous moment at the memorial service, which made the whole hall laugh.

Grandchild of the Carters’ presidential couple Jason Carter showed a sense of comedy in his speech by thanking the other spouses of the presidents who arrived in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush, Michelle Obama, Melania Trump mixed Jill Biden and leaving their husbands – the leaders of the superpower – completely in the background.

“Special thanks to Secretary Clinton, Mrs. Bush, Mrs. Obama, Mrs. Trump and Dr. Biden. Thank you all for coming to acknowledge this special sisterhood you shared with my grandmother. Thank you for the leadership you have shown our country. Secretary Clinton and Dr. Biden, we also welcome your lovely husbands,” said Jason Carter.

He had to take a long break in his speech after the guests burst into laughter and then applause. Especially Bill Clinton seemed to laugh to break.

The news channel MSNBC, which published about the situation, reports on the matter, among others the video on Instagram.

Rosalynn Carter died at the age of 96 on November 19. Jimmy Carter is 99 years old.

