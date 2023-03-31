Friday, March 31, 2023
United States | A grand jury voted to indict Trump

March 31, 2023
According to The New York Times newspaper, the matter will be officially announced in the next few days.

Stateside a grand jury has indicted the former president Donald Trump’s for prosecution, The New York Times -says the newspaper based on four sources who know about the matter.

Trump’s lawyer, who spoke to the news agency Reuters, also confirmed that he has received information about the indictment.

This is the first time that a former or current president has been indicted in the United States. According to The New York Times, the matter will be officially announced in the coming days. Prior to this, New York District Attorney by Alvin Bragg prosecutors on duty plan to ask Trump to surrender and appear for a hearing.

Trump’s lawyer did not yet know when the former president plans to surrender.

The charge against Trump is related to his role as an adult entertainment actor by Stephanie Clifford, under the stage name Stormy Daniels, in paying to remain silent during the 2016 presidential campaign. Exact information about what all the charges include is not yet available.

Trump has denied the allegations and has publicly attacked Bragg. Presidential candidate Trump is also likely to use the indictments as part of his campaign to increase his attacks on Bragg.

Trump’s actions are also being investigated, for example, in the state of Georgia, where the prosecutor’s investigation into illegal election influence is nearing its end.

