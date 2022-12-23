United States | A “giant” python was stolen from a car in the summer – now the snake was found in the garage

The original owner of the five-meter snake got his pet back after some strange coincidences.

Nearly a five-meter python was unexpectedly found in a garage in the city of Austin, Texas, says the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC. It was eventually revealed that the snake belonged to a person from Dallas from whom the snake had been stolen over the summer.

The residents who found the python called the local animal protection center, which came to get the snake, described as “giant”, out of the garage. It was easy to recover the animal because it had gone into hibernation due to the cold weather.

According to local residents, the snake had been moving around the residential area for months.

When the animal protection center had picked up the snake, the first idea was to take it to the Austin city zoo.

However, it turned out that the previous summer there had been a report on social media about a missing snake in Austin. The snake owner, who was on his way from Dallas, had left the snake in a bag in his car, but the car had been broken into and the bag stolen.

It is unclear what the thief had done to the snake after he had discovered what he had gotten as loot.

The Animal Welfare Center managed to reach the snake’s original owner, who picked up the snake the next day.