United States | A former police officer was sentenced to three years in prison for violating George Floyd’s civil rights

The aftermath of George Floyd’s death in May 2020 continued in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Former Minnesota State Police J. Alexander Kueng was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday of George Floyd violation of civil rights.

This is reported by the Reuters news agency.

The death of the dark-skinned Floyd as a result of the violence used by the police in May 2020 led to widespread protests in the United States and around the world.

The police kneeled on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes until Floyd lost consciousness and died.

Floyd was arrested for allegedly using a counterfeit $20 bill to buy cigarettes.

Kuengi in addition, three other former police officers who were at the scene of the death have been charged. Former police officers have previously been convicted of violating Floyd’s civil rights Derek Chauvin mixed Thomas Lane.

Chauvin has also been found guilty of Floyd’s death. A bystander filmed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck. Chauvin received a 22.5-year sentence for the death.

Legal stated in his ruling Wednesday that Kueng had not ensured that Floyd received the first aid he needed. Nor had Kueng stopped Chauvin from using violence against Floyd.

To the fourth ex-policeman who was there To Tou Thao the verdict will be read later on Wednesday local time.